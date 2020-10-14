Downtown Austin building evacuated after chlorine gas released

First responders on scene of chlorine gas leak in downtown Austin Oct. 14 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A building in downtown Austin was evacuated Wednesday after an “accidental chlorine gas release,” according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says it happened in the 500 block of West 11th Street, and that street will be closed between Guadalupe and Nueces. That area is near the county courthouse.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening complaints, ATCEMS says.

The Austin Fire Department is investigating and says the leak came from barrels of industrial bleach that have since been capped. The three-story building is being ventilated to remove any remaining fumes.

At this time, AFD says, the fumes are contained and not spreading into the parking garage area. It’s not yet known what caused the gas to release.

Chlorine gas is poisonous and irritates the lungs, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.