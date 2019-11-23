Cement spilled on road after truck rolls over in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department is fast at work cleaning cement off a roadway in north Austin after a cement truck roll over.

AFD and Austin Police Department responded to the scene at W. Howard and I-35 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Courtesy of Austin Fire Department

AFD said the driver was able to free himself from the truck, and Austin-Travis County EMS is currently evaluating the patient.

Cap Metro tweeted that due to the crash, the metrorapid route 801 will be detoured and will miss the SB Parmer Station, and the metrobus route 1 will be detoured going south. They say passengers should board the bus at Lamar and Parmer.

