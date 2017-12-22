3 Longhorns suspended, won’t play in Texas Bowl

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 24: Derek Kerstetter #68 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Armanti Foreman #3 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Longhorns have been suspended for next week’s Texas Bowl, according to the team.

Junior tight end Garrett Gray, sophomore receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and freshman running back Toneil Carter have all been suspended for violating team rules. Coach Tom Herman announced the suspensions Friday morning.

Texas also announced that junior defensive tackle Chris Nelson will miss the bowl game with an elbow injury suffered during practice.

Combine those four absences with DeShon Elliott and Connor Williams who are both skipping the game to prepare for the draft, along with Holton Hill, who was suspended for the rest of the season in November, but also declared for the NFL and left the team to prepare, and the Longhorns’ depth will be severely tested with a total of seven players out for the game.

Texas take on the Missouri Tigers in Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium. Kick off is at 8 p.m.