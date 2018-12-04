Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Man on Boy Scouts trip in Colorado dies in rafting accident
Top Stories
Police search for stabbing suspect in downtown Austin Wednesday; 1 hurt
Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex
Governor Abbott signs ‘Beer-to-Go’ bill into law
13 Virginia nuns make ‘holy cheese’ to help community
Weather
Forecast
Weather Blog
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Tropical
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
MUST WATCH: Man reacts to door falling off a plane, landing near his home
Man shot downtown near East 6th Street early Monday
Healthy dog euthanized to be buried with dead owner
Man dead, another critical after shooting near central Austin La Quinta Inn
Suspect in San Marcos apartment shooting turns himself in
More Breaking News Headlines
Pilot, passenger survive Horseshoe Bay plane crash
Austin Diocese releases list of 22 clergy accused of child sex abuse
County officials: Texas non-citizen voter list is ‘too big,’ wrong
Government shutdown ends as Trump signs short-term bill
Last salute: Remembering Austin legend Richard Overton
Travis County deputy, driver rescued from high water near Manor
One person shot near apartment complex in south Austin
Minor in custody, charged with felony after Bowie HS vandalism
Austin won’t pay to build new $225M soccer stadium it just agreed to
Check your fridge: 12M pounds of raw beef recalled
Don't Miss
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle