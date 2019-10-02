Boys and Girls Clubs of Austin facility is getting a makeover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two days of renovations are underway to makeover a Boys and Girls Club facility in the Austin-area Wednesday morning.

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation & Under Armour (UA) are behind the building upgrades. They will renovate the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area — Jain Lane Club Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Wednesday volunteer projects:

Exterior work: paint exterior, rehabilitate garden beds

Interior work: Paint chalkboard wall, install blinds, build shelves, organize and assemble equipment, deep cleaning

But they don’t stop there.

Renovations will continue Thursday Oct. 3. The organization will host a multi-sport youth clinic with Austin Police Department mentors later that day as part of their Badges for Baseball program. The evening will cap with healthy meals provided to students.

Thursday volunteer projects:

Exterior work: Paint porch, install gutters, build storage shed

The renovations and clinic are each a part of the Under Armour created UA Freedom Initiative.

In a press release, UA explained its mission:

“…Support and inspire the brave men and women dedicated to protecting their communities, day in and day out.”

Austin was selected as the second of three UA Freedom community service projects in partnership with the foundation. Other cities include: