AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday night could decide who gets in the playoffs and who stays home in 6A-District 26 this season.

Buda Johnson and Bowie clash at Burger Stadium in southwest Austin at 7:30 p.m. As the district standings look now, there’s only room for one in the postseason.

Bowie is 3-1 and has a game in hand over 3-2 Buda Johnson, so if the Bulldogs can notch a win Thursday and handle their business the rest of the season, they stand to hang on to fourth place in the district and play more football. Things get more complicated in the battle for the last playoff spot if the Jaguars go into Burger Stadium and upset the home team.

The top four teams in each district make the state playoffs, and Westlake, Lake Travis and Dripping Springs look like they’ll take the district’s top three bids.

The game will air on KBVO and the live stream will be on the NFHS Network, the official high school football streaming partner of KXAN. Subscription fees are required to view the stream through the NFHS Network.

Bowie had a bye last week and beat Austin High 51-14 in its last game Sept. 29, while the Jaguars played the Maroons last week and eeked out a 20-13 win with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs average 35 points per game on offense behind seniors Connor Kenyon and Max Barnes. Kenyon, committed to Sam Houston State, has thrown for 1,329 yards on 73 of 120 passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He was 16-of-20 for 261 yards against Austin High the last game the Bulldogs played.

Barnes is averaging 135.8 rushing yards per game with 10 touchdowns. He rushed for 180 yards on 20 carries against the Maroons.

Buda Johnson loves to run the ball whether it’s with one of two quarterbacks or tailback Ethan Ybarra. Ybarra is averaging 99.3 yards per game with five touchdowns, but the quarterbacks pull the strings in the read-option game. Chase McMullin, who took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of last week’s game and had to sit out the final drive, has 302 rushing yards on 56 carries with six touchdowns. Jesse Medina III, the other Jags signal-caller, has 321 yards on 70 carries with three touchdowns.