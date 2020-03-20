Border Patrol seizes “counterfeit test kits” in O’Hare Airport

IRVING, Texas (NEXSTAR) — In an effort to keep users up-to-date on the constantly changing coronavirus outbreak, Nexstar Media Group will expand its daily streaming efforts to three weekday programs that feature reporting from across the country.

In addition to the latest news on the outbreak, the program will include analysis from doctors and experts to help separate fact from fiction. We’ll check in with our newsrooms across to the nation to see how local cities and municipalities are combatting COVID-19