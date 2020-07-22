Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (WTEN) – A small town's only grocery store shut down for a day as it struggles to enforce New York's mask mandate amid customer conflicts and verbal abuse of employees. The owner of Valley Market in Middleburgh kept the doors closed Sunday to make a statement after conflicts about people not wearing masks reached a breaking point.

“We get a lot of attitude, a lot of people that just don’t understand,” said employee Tracey Johnson.