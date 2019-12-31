Border agents seize several bundles of drugs over holidays in South Texas

U.S. Border Patrol report seizing several bundles of marijuana in South Texas valued at over $350,000. (Courtesy Photo)

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have seized multiple bundles of drugs this past holiday week in South Texas valued at over $350,000, according to a news release.

Agents on Saturday in the town of Pharr, Texas, seized six bundles of marijuana weighing over 139 pounds worth an estimated $111,000.

Around that same time near Roma in Starr County, Texas, agents chased a pickup whose driver refused to stop. After a short foot pursuit, they finally apprehended the driver who had three bundles of marijuana weighing over 159 pounds worth an estimated $127,000, the news release on Monday said.

Bundles of marijuana were seized by Border Patrol agents in South Texas recently. (Courtesy Photos)





Also on Saturday evening near Brownsville, Border Patrol agents seized three bundles of marijuana weighing over 130 pounds, and worth over $104,000. Three Mexican nationals were arrested in the incident, the news release said.

And Sunday near Garciasville, Texas, agents reported seeing a pickup make an abrupt U-turn and proceed back towards the Rio Grande where they said several men hoisted bundles of narcotics from the truck and loaded them onto a raft. Agents said they took possession of the abandoned truck and a bundle of marijuana worth about $9,000.

