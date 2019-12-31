Border agents seize several bundles of drugs over holidays in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have seized multiple bundles of drugs this past holiday week in South Texas valued at over $350,000, according to a news release.
Agents on Saturday in the town of Pharr, Texas, seized six bundles of marijuana weighing over 139 pounds worth an estimated $111,000.
Around that same time near Roma in Starr County, Texas, agents chased a pickup whose driver refused to stop. After a short foot pursuit, they finally apprehended the driver who had three bundles of marijuana weighing over 159 pounds worth an estimated $127,000, the news release on Monday said.
Also on Saturday evening near Brownsville, Border Patrol agents seized three bundles of marijuana weighing over 130 pounds, and worth over $104,000. Three Mexican nationals were arrested in the incident, the news release said.
And Sunday near Garciasville, Texas, agents reported seeing a pickup make an abrupt U-turn and proceed back towards the Rio Grande where they said several men hoisted bundles of narcotics from the truck and loaded them onto a raft. Agents said they took possession of the abandoned truck and a bundle of marijuana worth about $9,000.
