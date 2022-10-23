CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Aqua Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice Sunday for some communities within Caldwell County near Dale, according to a notice from Aqua Water.

Impacted areas include those south of Legend Oaks Drive, regions on the west side of Hwy. 21 West. Both Laredo Drive and the Elm Forest subdivision are included in the notice, with the affected region ending at St. Mary’s Drive. The Los Milagros subdivision is not included in the notice.

Those who live in the outlined region and are without water are part of the boil water notice, Aqua Water officials said in the release.

Any water used for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled first and then cooled prior to consumption to “ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.” Aqua Water officials said customers will be notified when the notice is lifted.

In addition to the boil water notice, Aqua Water recommended customers minimize their water usage until the notice lifts.

The notice is attributed to a water main break that occurred Sunday morning, which led to the Aqua Water system experiencing low water pressure. Low pressure can sometimes lead to harmful microbes entering the water system, resulting in a boil water notice.

After repairs are made, the system can resume at normal operating levels and will be flushed with chlorinated water and tested to confirm it’s safe to drink.

Anyone with questions regarding the notice are recommended to contact Dave McMurry at 512-303-3943.