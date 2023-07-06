Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 6, 2023

LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Lago Vista public water system is under a boil water notice after a water main break, according to a notice.

The water main break caused “reduced distribution system pressure in Pressure Planes PP-3-A and PP-2,” the notice states. The boil water notice is directed for those two pressure plane areas, which can be seen in the map below.

The notice states the water main break has been repaired by city personnel, and the system is currently being pressurized. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires flushing and testing once pressure has been re-established.

The boil water notice will be removed after testing is completed and approved, the notice states.

Lago Vista map for July 6 boil water notice.

What to do in a boil water notice

To remove potential bacteria, water for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be brought to a “rigorous boil” for two minutes. The water should be left to cool before use, the notice states.

The notice states anyone with questions should contact Lago Vista City Hall at 512-267-1155, or the Public Works director at 512-599-4179 or by email taylor.whichard@lagovistatexas.gov . A copy of this notice will be made available in both English and Spanish, at City Hall located at 5803 Thunderbird, Lago Vista, TX 78645.

Public water system officials will notify when the boil water notice is removed and the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.