MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A boil water notice was issued on Monday for Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation customers, due to a power outage caused by Sunday storms, according to a news release from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

The boil water notice affects Bell-Milam-Falls WSC customers in the areas below:

Barlett

Rogers

Rogers to Buckholts

Rogers to Wilson

When the notice is no longer in effect, water system officials will notify customers that their water is safe for consumption.

If a customer would like to reach TCEQ, they can call (512) 239-4691.