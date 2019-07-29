Body of missing toddler found in Montana after parents die in apparent murder-suicide

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, who authorities were searching in Montana. Police in Medford, Oregon, said Sunday, July 28, 2019, that Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of the missing Oregon child. The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Mont. (FBI via AP)

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The body of a missing Oregon boy whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide is believed to have been found in a remote area of Montana, police said.

Police in Medford, Oregon, said Montana authorities reported finding the body Sunday thought to be that of 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

The family formerly lived in Medford.

Aiden was the subject of an intense search after his parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana.

Police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

This combination of undated photos released by the Medford Police Department via the FBI shows Hannah Janiak, left, and Daniel Salcido, parents of Aiden Salcido. Police in Medford, Oregon, said Sunday, July 28, 2019, that Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of their missing child, Aiden. The parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Mont. (Medford Police Department/FBI via AP)

The body of the 2-year-old boy was found in the same area where Janiak and Salcido were seen several days earlier. Positive identification has not been officially made, Medford police said. An autopsy in Montana has been scheduled.

Witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by the family, Medford police said in an announcement.

The Jackson County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office investigated the couple for a burglary in 2018, the FBI said. Both were convicted of the charges. Janiak was to begin serving her sentence at the Jackson County Jail on June 11, the FBI said.

When she failed to show up, felony warrants were issued for the couple’s arrest.

Relatives described Janiak to law enforcement as a good mother who had mental health issues. Relatives also told law enforcement that the family was homeless and would camp along a greenway in Medford.

Investigators searched Janiak’s financial records and found that the last activity was on June 3 and June 4, when two purchases were made at a Walmart in Medford, the FBI said. The purchases of camping equipment were caught on surveillance video, which showed the parents and Aiden together.

Detectives found a receipt in the car from the Kalispell Walmart dated July 25, the same day they died. Salcido and Janiak appeared in the surveillance video, but Aiden did not, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Flathead Beacon.