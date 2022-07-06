TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies and other agencies responded to calls for the missing swimmer Monday, but first responders said the rescue efforts were not successful. The incident then transitioned to a recovery mission.

According to TCSO, the recovery efforts had to be suspended later in the evening because it was too dark.

Deputies resumed the search Tuesday. A sonar and remotely operated underwater camera system were used in the search and the TCSO Dive Team also conducted searches where the swimmer was last seen.

On Wednesday at approximately 7:15 a.m., the body of the man matching the missing person was discovered during a shoreline and surface search.