Body of missing 2-year-old from Denton found

DENTON, Texas (KXAN) — A toddler who went missing in North Texas was found dead inside a car Wednesday, KXAS in Dallas reports.

Two-year-old Sarbesh Gurung disappeared Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. while his mother was doing laundry. She called the police within minutes.

Police searched within a five-block radius of the house and couldn’t find him.

His body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday inside a car nearby with tinted windows. Police say the car was within the radius officers combed through the day before.

The boy’s body was found by the owners of the vehicle as they were getting ready to leave. The car had it’s sun shade up as well as a shade for children.

“This is not a time to point fingers or assign blame because we are all heartbroken,” said Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon. “Those of you that are parents understand how close this hits home for you personally.”

The family moved to the US fro Nepal in 2006. Sarbesh’s father was working towards a masters degree in electrical engineering at University of North Texas.

Family friends say Sarbesh was a charming boy who was always laughing.