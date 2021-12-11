Body found in pond near north Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A body was found floating in a pond near the Hilton Garden Inn in north Austin around noon Saturday, according to Austin police.

The area is near the 12400 block of North I-35 Service Road near W Parmer Lane.

An Austin Police Department spokesman said it was in an open space near the hotel.

APD told KXAN that because of the state of the body, it was going to be difficult to determine if the man’s death was suspicious. APD will wait for the autopsy report.

Officers are not looking for any suspects at this time, APD said.