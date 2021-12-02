Body found in parking lot after gunfire rings out at Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Early Thursday morning, Austin police launched their 87th homicide investigation of 2021.

Just after midnight, several people called 911 after hearing several gunshots at the Santora Villas Apartments on Frontier Valley Drive. That’s in southeast Austin not too far from Austin’s Airport. Some of the 911 callers also reported hearing a driver quickly drove out of the parking lot.



When officers arrived, they found a man who was hurt. Emergency crews worked to save his life, but he died. He is described as a middle aged man.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody for the homicide and had no suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.

In 2021, Austin police have investigated a record number of homicides. KXAN has been tracking each case and looking at how the homicide rate compares this year to recent decades.

