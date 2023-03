BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The bodies of the two Americans killed in a kidnapping in Matamoros were returned to U.S. soil on Thursday.

Just before 5 p.m., two hearses escorted by law enforcement transported the bodies on the Texas side of the border at Veterans International Bridge.

The bodies of Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, both of South Carolina, were found Tuesday in a wooden shed a few miles outside of Matamoros.

The surviving victims, Latavia McGee and Eric Williams, were taken to a Brownsville hospital Tuesday.

The four South Carolina friends travel to Matamoros from South Carolina last Friday so McGee could undergo cosmetic surgery.

Mexican authorities said the group was caught in a shooting by drug cartel members. All four were kidnapped and taken to the wooden shed until their discovery Tuesday.