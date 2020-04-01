Bobblehead unveiled to honor Dr. Fauci

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Two people died in a rollover crash involving a pickup that fled from a Border Patrol checkpoint Saturday in Southern Arizona, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 28, a black Chevrolet with two occupants approached the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Yuma, Ariz. Agents said the driver failed to stop and sped off, prompting agents to pursue the vehicle.