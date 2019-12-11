Blue Origin successfully launches reusable rocket in west Texas

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A private space company started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos successfully launched a reusable rocket Wednesday afternoon in west Texas.

The launch by Blue Origin happened in Culberson County, which is about 190 miles east of El Paso.

The mission Wednesday marked the sixth flight for this particular vehicle, named New Shepard. The company stated that it’s working toward taking people to space.

No one was on board the rocket Wednesday. It instead carried thousands of postcards sent by students to Blue Origin’s nonprofit arm called Club for the Future.