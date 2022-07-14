BRENHAM, Texas (KXAN) — Blue Bell ice cream and oatmeal cream pie fans can rejoice – the two popular treats have come together for a limited-time mashup set to arrive in stores this week.

The Brenham-based creamery announced the new Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor Thursday to celebrate National Ice Cream Month, available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

In a release, the company described the flavor as “a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.”

Blue Bell unveiled another flavor last month – Strawberry Lemonade – to bring in the summer. The company has released three new flavors so far in 2022, with more potentially on the way for future holidays given its history of past releases.

Texans rank No. 13 out of all 50 states in ice cream consumption, according to Zippa.com.