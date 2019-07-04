Blue Bell identifies the site of ice cream licker, authorities investigating

LUFKIN, Texas (KXAN) — An East Texas city is at the center of the search for a woman who licked the inside of a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a Walmart, according to KETK in Tyler.

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the viral video of a woman licking Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the display case.

Authorities from across Texas have been searching Walmart stores attempting to identify the woman. The search went from San Antonio to Houston and is now focused on Lufkin.

Blue Bell posted a note on its website Wednesday stating they’ve identified the Walmart in Lufkin as the store where the “malicious act of food tampering took place.”

A staff member recognized the location in the video and, upon a closer look, found a Tin Rook half gallon that appears to have been compromised.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Blue Bell has removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.

Appropriate charges will be filed, according to Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson.

“Our biggest concern is consumer safety — in that regard we are glad to see the tainted product off the shelves,” Williamson told KETK in Tyler. “We are recommending that as a precaution Blue Bell remove products from the Lufkin Walmart shelves until our investigation is complete.”

Read more of the story from KETK.