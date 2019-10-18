Blue Bell brings back heavily requested ‘Christmas Cookies’ ice cream

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christmas seems to come earlier every year, and Texas favorite Blue Bell Creameries is jumping on that holiday train by bringing one of their most requested flavors back to stores.

Blue Bell says the ‘Christmas Cookies’ flavor will be a combination of chocolate chip, snicker doodle and sugar cookies. ‘Christmas Cookies’ will join Blue Bell’s existing menagerie of holiday flavors such as ‘Peppermint’, ‘Spiced Pumpkin Pecan’, and ‘Salted Caramel Cookies’.

This year Blue Bell released a host of diverse flavors including: ‘Raspberry Fudge Brownie Ice Cream’, ‘Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream‘ and ‘Cookie Cake Ice Cream’.

The ‘Christmas Cookies’ flavor is already available in stores.