LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander Police said power is restored to several traffic signals after an electrical transformer blew Saturday.

The transformer was near Hero Way and CR 290 in west Leander.

About 2,000 Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers were affected, but an outage map shows 173 remaining outages as of 2:45 p.m.

PEC tweeted most customers’ power was restored as of 2:20 p.m.