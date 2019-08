Walmart employees comfort one another after an active shooter opened fire at the store in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A blood drive in Austin will be held in front of the Texas Capitol to benefit the victims of the El Paso mass shooting.

The drive will be held at the Texas Trial Lawyers Association building at 1220 Colorado Street. It begins at 8 a.m. and will continue through 1 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate in the drive should sign up online at weareblood.org and use the group code C234.