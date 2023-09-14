AUSTIN (KXAN) – An early morning thunderstorm Thursday has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Travis and Williamson counties.

6:03 a.m.

3,157 Oncor customers in Travis County were affected by 27 outages and 2,737 customers in Williamson County were affected by 38 outages.

5:43 a.m.

3,923 Oncor customers in Travis County were affected by 33 outages and 1,961 Oncor customers in Williamson County were affected by 38 outages.

Oncor did not update Williamson County restoration time but said Travis County power likely be restored by 9:30 a.m.

5:23 a.m.

4,043 Oncor customers in Travis County affected by 39 outages and 1,931 customers in Williamson County were affected by 35 outages.

Oncor said the latest estimated restoration time for Travis County would be 9 a.m. and no time was given for Williamson.

5:13 a.m.

3,977 Oncor customers in Travis County were affected by the outage and 1,928 Oncor customers in Williamson County were without power.

5:00 a.m.

According to Oncor’s website, 2,612 customers are affected by 27 outages in Williamson County and 6,425 customers are affected by 42 outages in Travis County.

Oncor gave no estimated restoration time in Williamson but estimated power in Travis should be restored by 8:30 a.m.