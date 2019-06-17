Blanco police investigating two separate sex assaults of 15-year-olds

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Blanco Police Department is investigating two separate sexual assaults of minors, and has arrested one person in connection to one of the cases.

On June 11, Blanco police arrested Daniel B. Troublefield, 58, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Troublefield is in the Blanco County Jail and his bond is set at $50,000.

In the second case, an acquaintance is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from Bexar County and taking her to Blanco. She was sexually assaulted there, police say. Blanco police did not specify when this case happened, but said she likely was also sexually assaulted outside of Blanco and that multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.