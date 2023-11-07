AUSTIN (KXAN) — The country’s largest black tech conference, AfroTech, is moving to Houston next year, after hosting it in Austin for the past two years.

Now, there’s a brand new tech group that just launched, hoping to keep the momentum going.

It’s called, “Black in Tech Group.” You could consider it a possible solution to AfroTech’s relocation, though forming the community has been years in the making.

Black Professional Alliance (BPA) launched the Black in Tech group at its Code & Culture event during AfroTech 2023.

“These resources are…for the most part, free,” said Nic Hollins, director of technology for BPA. “AfroTech does have a charge to it. So, with this being something that’s sustainable throughout the year, you will get similar access.”

Hollins said through Black in Tech Group, people will have access to workshops, mentorship opportunities and other engaging opportunities to those in tech climb the ladder. There’s a specific focus on growth opportunities in Austin, Hollins said.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, just seven percent of black people make up the tech industry currently.

“A lot of people ask, well, what’s the purpose of doing this?,” Hollins said. “In order to have people patrons as black businesses, you need people that have disposable income to do so. Tech and other professional industries provide that. But you need those folks to stay here.”