Bit by Shark Week fever? Celebrate around Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dun dun. It’s Shark Week, y’all. Austin may be a couple hundred miles away from the Gulf coast but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the ocean carnivores around the city.

Shark Week started on Sunday, July 28 and thrashes until Sunday, August 4.

Wet your gills and feed your frenzy

Little Woodrow’s off of Parmer Lane in north Austin is hosting their own Shark Week with drink specials, themed cocktails, movies and games. They’re also showing the Discovery Channel program if you fear you might miss out on that.

Sleep with the fishes

Do you love sharks so much you dream about them? The Austin Aquarium offers private events to “Sleep With Sharks.” At a great-white-bite-size cost of $350 for a group of 10 people it’s not the cheapest thing to do, but when you break it down to morsels that’s $35 per person. You can also visit with a daily or annual pass each day during the Summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sink your teeth in science

The Science Mill in Johnson City is hosting their own version of Shark Week.

The museum has many options:

Special screenings of Great White Shark 3D

Fossil digs for shark teeth

Sharings of shark facts and fiction

Viewings of a giant megalodon shark jaw

Another way to fin-ish your Shark week

Another museum you may consider visiting to check out fossils is the Texas Memorial Museum on Trinity Street.

The museum has a tooth whorl from an extinct buzz saw shark from west Texas on display in the Permian exhibit in the Hall of Geology and Paleontology.

In the Paleo Lab, they have a few isolated fossil shark teeth, a set of jaws from an extinct bull shark, a cast replica of a buzz saw shark tooth whorl, and a cast replica of a megalodon tooth.

They have various admission prices depending on your age and if you’re a UT student. You can visit the exhibits Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.