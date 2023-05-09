AUSTIN (KXAN) — House Bill 3908, commonly known as Tucker’s Law, will now go before the Texas Senate for consideration. It would require schools to provide education-based curriculum on drug addiction and fentanyl abuse prevention for grades 6-12.

The House Bill was presented by Rep. Terry Wilson, who represents District 20, made up of parts of Williamson County. Since it’s affirmative House vote, Tucker’s Law has now been picked up by Sen. Brandon Creighton, who represents District 4, Montgomery, Harris, Chambers, Jefferson and Galveston Counties.

The bill is named for Tucker Roe who died of a Fentanyl overdose at age 19 in 2021. His mother Stefanie Turner started the group Texas Against Fentanyl to raise awareness about the dangerous drug after the loss of her son.

Turner was at the Capitol when the vote passed. She said the affirmation was a great step for promoting education on the difficult subject.

However, she also said the moment was bittersweet as this mission only began after an irreplaceable, immense loss.

“I just feel that If I had the knowledge that I do today, he would be here now,” Turner said.

Turner said the bill was met with opposition by some. She said several people who testified during the public commentary portion of proceedings questioned if drug awareness courses would corrupt children.

Turner said she has heard similar opposition before.

“When schools within our county started resisting and not spreading this information that’s when I had to take it to the next level. Because I realized schools didn’t want to raise a red flag and say the problem was here but it is here, it is in our schools,” Turner said.

Tucker’s Law, if passed in the Texas Senate, would go to the Governor’s desk to be potentially signed into law.