‘Big 3’ leaders in Texas government to speak after El Paso attack

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, are planning to meet with El Paso-area lawmakers and speak to the press Wednesday.

This comes a few days after a gunman killed 22 people in and outside an El Paso Walmart. The attack has put a spotlight on gun violence and federal and state governments’ response to it.

They are speaking the same day President Donald Trump visits El Paso.

During the last Texas mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in the Houston exurbs, the state’s top leaders promised state violence prevention and school security laws. It led to the Texas legislature passing historic school safety and mental health reforms. Most of those reforms are not yet implemented.

KXAN will live stream remarks from the 'Big 3' at noon Central Time in this story.