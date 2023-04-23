AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for 13 Texas counties impacted in the winter storm that iced parts of Texas earlier this year.

On Friday, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for 13 Texas counties impacted by the late January and early February winter storm. The declaration included Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

The ice storm brought some of the worst icing to Central Texas in more than 15 years and left thousands without power for days.

In February, Gov. Greg Abbott asked Biden for a presidential disaster declaration for 23 counties that were impacted by the Jan. 30-Feb. 2 winter weather.

“This partial approval of my Major Disaster Declaration request submitted to the President in February is a critical first step to helping Texans recover from this severe weather event,” Abbott said. “Texas will continue to work with our federal partners to support recovery from damage that occurred as a result of this storm.”

The presidential declaration allows counties access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance program, according to a Saturday release from Abbott’s office. This gives jurisdictions eligibility to grant funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads, bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, equipment, public utilities and other uses.

Here is the full list of counties approved for federal help:

Bastrop

Blanco

Burleson

Burnet

Hays

Henderson

Kendall

Lee

Leon

Milam

Robertson

Travis

Williamson

Counties not included in Biden’s disaster declaration are Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Red River, Shelby and Smith counties.