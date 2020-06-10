Bertram residents need to boil their water after main break

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) — All City of Bertram water customers will need to boil their water before using it after a water main break.

The break resulted in low water pressure, which led the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the city to issue a precautionary boil water notice Wednesday.

People should boil water for at least two minutes before drinking it, cooking with it, making ice, using it for washing or using it for brushing teeth. Boiling destroys any potentially harmful bacteria or microbes.