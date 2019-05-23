Berque named head coach after guiding Longhorns to tennis national title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is taking the interim tag off Bruce Berque’s head coaching title with the men’s tennis team. Texas announced Thursday that Berque will be the Longhorns next head coach after guiding the team to the NCAA National Championship.

Berque delivered under a high-stress situation after the firing of former head coach Michael Center for his connection to the FBI’s investigation into college academics fraud. Just months after the news broke, Berque led the Longhorns to the program’s first national title.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte called the decision “a no-brainer” adding that Berque was the right choice even before the Longhorns went to Florida for the National Championships.

“We had done our due diligence around the country, and we had the very best right in our own backyard. Sometimes you might think the grass is greener somewhere else, but with where we are right now and Bruce has done with the program, from the time he took it over, we knew he was the right man to lead our program, the championship was just the icing on the cake,” Del Conte said in the release to announce Berque’s hiring.

Berque becomes the Texas Men’s Tennis program’s fifth head coach. Going into his sixth season with at Texas, Berque served as associate head coach for the last three years. Before coming to the Longhorns, Berque spent 10 seasons as head coach at Michigan.

“It’s the absolute thrill of a lifetime to be entrusted to lead this program,” Berque said in a statement. “So many great men have been a part of it as both players and coaches, and it’s an absolute honor to be the fifth Men’s Tennis coach in the history of the program. I want to thank Chris Del Conte for entrusting me with that, and I’m truly excited about where we are and our future.”

Longhorns at the Texas State Capitol

The Longhorns tennis team, along with its new head coach, were honored at the Texas State Capitol Thursday for winning the national championship. Gov. Greg Abbott met with the players and congratulated them on their achievements.