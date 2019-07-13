Beehive underground at Hutto cemetery safely removed following attack

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A beehive was safely removed from the Hutto Lutheran Cemetery Saturday after a swarm attacked a family there to mourn a loss of a loved one.

“Round Rock Honey was called out to extract a defensive hive at a Hutto cemetery. Our team was able to successfully and safely remove the bees, as well as hive-proof the cemetery,” said the owner of Round Rock Honey Konrad Bouffard. “We’re pleased with the extraction our skilled beekeepers expertly maneuvered today.”

91-year-old Victor Stern and his family were at the cemetery last week landscaping the area to prepare for his wife’s funeral who passed away a week prior. He was joined by his son, grandson and another member of their church when they were swarmed by the defensive bees.

A defensive hive of bees was removed from a Hutto cemetery (Photo courtesy Round Rock Honey)

Stern was rushed to the hospital with over 50 stings. The hive was hidden, buried under a fence that sectioned off part of the cemetery.

Earlier in July, the Austin Fire Department saw an increase in the number of bee attacks. According to Fire Commander Paul Alvarez, if a bee thinks anyone or anything is a threat, it will retaliate.

Professional beekeeper Erika Thompson says spring and early summer are the height of bee season. They are out foraging for pollen and trying to find places to live which thus creating swarms.