Image provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bedford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who was last seen Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

William Martichuski, 83, was last seen around noon on the 400 block of Elisha Drive in Bedford in a red 2005 Toyota 4Runner with Texas license plate BX25853, officials said.

Martichuski is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, and is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches, 170 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes and wearing unknown clothing, officials said.

Officials believe Martichuski’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information regarding his disappearance is urged to contact Bedford PD at (817) 952-2127.