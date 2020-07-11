Bear attacks person inside Colorado home

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers said a person was attacked by a bear inside a home near Aspen on Friday morning.

CPW said the homeowner heard noises in his home around 1:30 a.m. The bear swiped at him, resulting in severe head and neck lacerations.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and was undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, the CPW said.

A search using tracking hounds is underway for the bear.

CPW said when it is found, the bear will be euthanized due to the nature of the incident.

The bear matches the description of one that has been frequenting the neighborhood for several days. It may also be the same bear that has been reported in the area over the past couple of years.

This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, wildlife officers responded to three bear attacks on people in the Aspen area.