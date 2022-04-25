WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — A final project for a group of journalism students at Baylor University has turned into a movement of helping families displaced in Ukraine.

Journalism Professor Matthew Brammer presented a case study opportunity for his class to raise money, and the steps needed to make it happen.

“The students were like hey this is pretty cool, can we do this? They asked, and I said, “I don’t know, can you?” Brammer said.



The students became very invested in the idea of raising money and decided to do a campaign in real time, providing aid for families displaced in Ukraine in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse.



“So I said, we will make it our final project, and from there it has grown into a movement,” Brammer said.



The class has taken full initiative of promoting the campaign to raise funds by creating a website, sharing the campaign on social media, and also creating blog posts people can read.



So far the students have raised over $4,000 of the $20,000 dollar goal.

The students are able to provide aid immediately with the Samaritan’s Purse program which provides diapers, formula, and care kits for families.



“Everything that we are learning really has an application that can be used. So it’s not just brain knowledge, or head knowledge, instead it is something that can really make a difference,” Brammer said.



“Just knowing that we are able to have a big impact even if it’s just giving diapers, or blankets, or whatever it may be to a mother or a child in need. That is just super amazing to help out,” student Cassie Nataro said.



Brammer says this class project has turned into it’s own mini organization, and he plans to keep this movement going in different ways in the future.



“We have a responsibility to give back, and if we do that then we can really make a difference,” Brammer said. “So I will implement that going forward with other students in other classes.”

The students have two more weeks to reach their goal for the final.



If you would like to make a donation, visit the Bears Helping Babies website.