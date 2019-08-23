Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office to hold press conference on jaw bone found in Colorado River

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to talk about the details surrounding the discovery of a jawbone found on a sand bar in the Colorado River.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they will discuss the identity of the jaw bone and other information regarding the investigation.

The press conference will be held in conjunction with the Bastrop Police Department. It will begin at 4 p.m. at the Bastrop County Law Enforcement Center.

