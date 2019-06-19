Basebrawl: Parents fight at little league game over 13-year-old umpire’s call

LAKEWOOD, CO (KXAN) — A brawl started between parents and coaches at a seven-year-old youth baseball game because a 13-year-old umpire made a questionable call, according to police.

Authorities say as many as 20 adults were involved in the fight last week in Lakewood, Colorado.

“When we got there at least 15 to 20 adults were fighting. This all stemmed from a 7-year-old youth baseball game. A debate over a baseball ruling,” John Romero from the Lakewood Police Department.

Several people were injured in the fight, including one person who was seriously hurt.

“There is at least one suspect who sucker punches another person. He is wearing the white shirt and teal pants. And we want justice for those folks. We want to send a message that this is not OK,” Romero said.

Four people were cited with disorderly conduct and police are looking for more.

“There are little kids involved. There are seven-year-old kids who are watching their coaches and their parents. People that they are suppose to look up to. People that they are suppose to learn from and this is what they are seeing,” Romero said.