Ballet Austin, Zach Theatre returning to indoor performances

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even during the pandemic some venues opened their doors to in-person indoor performances, but places like Ballet Austin and Zach Theater have held off.

Ballet Austin shut its doors in March, and Zach Theatre did the same. Their goal was to keep patrons and performers safe, but now they will allow crowds inside once again.

Ballet Austin kicks off its first indoor performance Friday when they host “Joy/3 Happy Dances” by Stephen Mills. The performance will be held inside the Long Center.

Guests will be required to wear masks and show proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance.

“The safety of people is important and if we find this is not working then we will move to plan B,” Stephen Mills, Ballet Austin’s artistic director.

Zach Theater will return to in-person indoor performances in November when it hosts, “A Christmas Carol.” The theater will also require masks as well as proof of vaccine or a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.

They were able to hold some performances in their outdoor theatre, but only for a limited audience.

“The beginning of this was so devastating,” said Dave Steakley, producing artistic director for Zach Theatre. “Over 70% of our staff was either furloughed or laid off. We began doing these outdoor concerts to bide us over, but the revenue was about a fifth of what we would do during a normal year.”