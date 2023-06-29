The video in this story is from KXAN News Today on June 29, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) – Brazos County officials said Wednesday test results showed the presence a bacteria linked to Legionnaires’ disease in the HVAC system of one of the housing units at the Brazos County Jail.
Officials said when the sheriff’s office was told about the presence of the Legionella bacteria, “approximately 100 inmates were moved immediately as a precaution.”
The announcement said testing began after an employee was diagnosed but in a note to staff and inmates, the county said there no known cases at the jail.
The county also said “comprehensive testing and treatment of the facilities air handling and water systems” will be conducted to eliminate the presence of the bacteria.
In the note to staff and inmates, the county said:
- Legionnaries’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria
- It is not spread person-to-person but through small droplets of water in the air that are breathed in. most people exposed to Legionella do not become ill.
- People at higher risk of illness are those with a weakened immune system, those 50 years or older, smokers, and people with chronic lung disease.
- Symptoms may include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough, which usually start 2-10 days after exposure to the bacteria.