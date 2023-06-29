The video in this story is from KXAN News Today on June 29, 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) – Brazos County officials said Wednesday test results showed the presence a bacteria linked to Legionnaires’ disease in the HVAC system of one of the housing units at the Brazos County Jail.

Officials said when the sheriff’s office was told about the presence of the Legionella bacteria, “approximately 100 inmates were moved immediately as a precaution.”

The announcement said testing began after an employee was diagnosed but in a note to staff and inmates, the county said there no known cases at the jail.

The county also said “comprehensive testing and treatment of the facilities air handling and water systems” will be conducted to eliminate the presence of the bacteria.

