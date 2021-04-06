Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed at Maryland military base

FREDERICK, Md. (NewsNation Now) — A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby military base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said.

The male shooter entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

After the shooting, the man drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by police who followed him onto the base, Lando said.

The gunman was stopped by Fort Detrick Police minutes after he “breached” a gate to the base, according to a statement from the base.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” said U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”

While the base said the identity of the shooter is unknown, a statement from the Pentagon just said that an “active shooting incident” on the base involved a Navy medic who was later killed.

“We have two different scenes. All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe,” Lando said.

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres in the city of Frederick.

By early afternoon, the Nallin Farm gate at Fort Detrick through which the shooter entered remained closed and two officers were standing by.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.