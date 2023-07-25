Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest September days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest September on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest September on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical September has an average temperature of 80.8°.

September 2019 was the hottest September on record, with an average temperature of 88.0°. On the opposite end, September 1974 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 72.3°.

What is the hottest September temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given September day is 91.4°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

The top 10 hottest September days all come from just three years: 2000, 2005 and 2011. Sept. 5, 2000, is the hottest September day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 112°.

What is the coldest September temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given September day is 70.1°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Sept. 27, 1942, holds the record as the coldest September day ever in Austin, with a low temperature of 41°. Sept. 30, 1924, is the only other September day with a low below 45°.

What is the wettest September on record in Austin?

A typical September in Austin sees 3.45″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

September 1921 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 20.78″, more than 6 times the average total. It also ranks as the wettest month ever recorded in Austin. September 2010 is the only other September to receive more than 10″ of rain.

What is the wettest September day on record in Austin?

Sept. 9, 1921, holds the record as the wettest September day in Austin history, with 15″ of rain in one day. It also ranks as the wettest day on record in Austin. Sept. 7, 2010, is the only other September day to receive more than 5″ of rain.

