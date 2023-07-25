Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest October days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest October on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest October on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical October has an average temperature of 71.6°.

October 1931 was the hottest October on record, with an average temperature of 77.0°. On the opposite end, October 1976 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 61.3°.

What is the hottest October temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given October day is 82.5°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

Oct. 2, 1938, and Oct. 2, 1923, tie as the hottest October days ever in Austin, with high temperatures of 100°.

What is the coldest October temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given October day is 60.8°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Oct. 31, 1993, and Oct. 30, 1917, tie the record as the coldest October days ever in Austin, with a low temperature of 30°. Three other October days have recorded a freeze.

What is the wettest October on record in Austin?

A typical October in Austin sees 3.91″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

October 2013 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 13.28″, more than 3 times the average total. Seven other Octobers have received more than 10″.

What is the wettest October day on record in Austin?

Oct. 13, 1923, holds the record as the wettest October day in Austin history, with 7.39″ of rain in one day. Oct. 13, 1925, and Oct. 17, 1998, are the only other October days to receive more than 5″ of rain.

