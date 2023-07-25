Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At KXAN, we’re keeping track of Austin’s weather extremes.

In this story, we’ll take a look at the hottest, coldest and wettest August days in recorded history.

What is the hottest/coldest August on record in Austin?

To determine the hottest or coldest August on record, we use the ‘average temperature’ for each month, combining the highs and lows recorded each day. A typical August has an average temperature of 86.5°.

August 2011 was the hottest August on record, with an average temperature of 91.7°. No other August has had an average temperature greater than 90°. On the opposite end, August 1900 is the coldest on record, with an average temperature of 77.8°. No other August has had an average temperature lower than 80°.

What is the hottest August temperature on record in Austin?

The average high temperature on any given August day is 97.8°, but several days have been much hotter than that.

Aug. 28, 2011, is the hottest August day ever in Austin, with a high temperature of 112°. The day before had a high of 110°, as did Aug. 8, 2003.

What is the coldest August temperature on record in Austin?

The average low temperature on any given August day is 75.1°, but several days have been much colder than that.

Aug. 31, 1915, holds the record as the coldest August day ever in Austin, with a low temperature of 58°. No other August day has dropped below 60°.

What is the wettest August on record in Austin?

A typical August in Austin sees 2.74″ in the rain gauge at Camp Mabry.

August 2017 ranks as the wettest on record, with a precipitation total of 10.44″, almost 4 times the average total.

What is the wettest August day on record in Austin?

Aug. 9, 1994, holds the record as the wettest August day in Austin history, with 5.68″ of rain in one day. Aug. 26, 2017, is the only other August day to receive more than 5″ of rain.

