Austin’s top Google searches of 2019 revealed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each year Google releases its Year in Search, which takes a look at the questions and topics that people searched for through Google over the course of the year.

The trends can be broken down by state and city. Here are Austin’s 10 top trending searches this year:

Disney Plus Antonio Brown Game of Thrones Cameron Boyce Avengers: Endgame Nipsey Hussle Captain Marvel Luke Perry iPhone 11 El Paso shooting

Austin’s top searches share a lot of similarities with Texas’, but some of the other top searches for the state include irs.gov refund, the Cowboys and Patriots vs Texans.

In 2019 the top worldwide searches ranged from the cricket game between India and South Africa to Avengers: Endgame. Google broke down the top searches into categories such as news, people, movies and more.

The overall top 10 searches were:

India vs South Africa (cricket) Cameron Boyce Copa America (soccer) Bangladesh vs India (cricket) iPhone 11 Game of Thrones Avengers: Endgame Joker Notre Dame ICC Cricket World Cup

The top actors searched were Jussie Smollett and Kevin Hart. Avengers: Endgame and Joker were the top two movies, and Old Town Road and 7 Rings were the top songs searches.

Copa America was the most searched news topic. Game of Thrones was number one for TV shows and Avengers: Endgame was for movies.

For more top searched lists and the Year in Search 2019 video check out Google’s trend page.