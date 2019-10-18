Austin’s newest plan aims to stop people from sleeping outside the ARCH

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that Austin has a new outdoor camping ordinance — Austin’s got two weeks to see if it satisfies Governor Abbott’s Nov. 1 deadline of cleaning up waste and health hazards created by people living on the streets.

Adding to the Governor’s ultimatum — on Friday, his office is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to develop strategies for clearing encampments from beneath bridges and underpasses.

The city’s newest pilot plan to stop people from sleeping outside The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless — also known as the ARCH — is called “The Guided Path” and it works in three phases:

Assessment and engagement

Service referral

Sustainability and accountability

One of the the City’s partners looking to transform those words into action is the “Front Steps” program. Its Executive Director Greg McCormack spoke with KXAN’s Sydney Benter on Friday. Take a closer look into “The Guided Path” and the full interview with McCormack can be seen above.