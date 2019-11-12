Austin’s new strategy for housing the homeless: acquiring hotels

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a work session meeting for Austin City Council Tuesday, city leaders made it clear that the city intends to house the homeless by acquiring and renovating hotels.

MORE: City of Austin to forgo creation of Ben White homeless shelter

“We believe it’s a winning strategy and truly it’s gonna turn the corner with how we address homelessness,” said Assistant Austin City Manager Rodney Gonzalez to the council.

The council was being briefed on this new strategy ahead of Thursday’s council meeting where they are slated to vote on whether to acquire and renovate the Rodeway Inn motel off of I-35 and near Oltorf Street. The city would spend $8 million to acquire and renovate this motel.

(KXAN/Alyssa Goard)

This particular motel will offer shelter for around 80 individuals.

“81 units is a good number, we feel that we need more to adequately address the total number of individuals experiencing homelessness,” Gonzalez said.

He later added that the city is looking into purchasing more hotels/ motels as well, but that real estate details are not public and will be discussed at the council’s executive session.

While the city will pay to purchase the building, Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) has volunteered to pay for the operational costs (the city said ECHO is the only entity that has volunteered to pay to operate this new shelter). ECHO says they don’t have the cash on hand to operate the shelter at the motel currently, but they are willing to fundraise.

How the shelter will work

ECHO’s executive director, Matt Mollica, said he has run similar shelter operations in Denver and San Francisco where he has also worked in homeless outreach. He hopes that immediately after council votes to approve the purchase of the hotel that ECHO will be able to start moving people in. However, ECHO will need to fundraise to generate the long-term operating costs and to help assist people who are not already covered by Austin’s homeless service providers. ECHO anticipates they will need two years of fundraising before they can charge rent for the spaces in the motel.

The city plans to do a long-term lease of this motel and intends to lease the facility to ECHO.

ECHO hopes for these hotels to offer immediate shelter for Austin’s homeless as well as a place for service providers like psychiatrists and substance use counselors. In the long term, ECHO hopes to convert these hotel rooms to permanent supportive housing, but that will require more investment.

Mollica says that ECHO has talked to people experiencing homelessness how they’d feel about staying in motels.

“One thing that’s been consistent: their desire to be inside,” he said. Mollica added that 100% of the homeless people ECHO has spoken to about this said they would use hotels for shelter if given the option.

“Hotels are one strategy that doesn’t cannibalize existing housing stock,” pointed out.

The new information about the hotel acquisitions also came with an announcement from city leadership that the city would no longer be working to purchase a building for and create a homeless shelter at Ben White.

Council Member Ann Kitchen, whose district housed the proposed Ben White shelter location, noted in the work session that, “it makes a lot of sense to use motels.”

She asked Mollica about the services that would be available at the motel-converted-shelter.

Mollica said that having services available at the shelter would be “crucial to the success” of this model and that in particular there will be a need to have a space for healthcare service providers like psychiatrists and substance management counselors.

Who will stay in the motel?

While the motel council is talking about Thursday can house around 80 people at one time, Mollica explained that over the course of a year it could help hundreds. He said that in communities that have turned to similar models, the average amount of time people stay at these shelters is 90 days.

Even though people are expected to cycle out of the shelter in a short period of time, Mollica said the city needs to account for the fact that some people may not.

“Folks will be able to stay there as long as they desire to,” he said. “There will be some folks that identify the hotel as a long-term solution. We need to be flexible and allow that to be the case.”

Mollica said that the city will not require any sort of background checks for people to enter the shelter and will not require people to pay any money upfront. He added that there will be no requirement for sobriety in this shelter. Mollica noted that some conduct that will be prohibited for people staying there such as violence against others.

People also will be allowed to keep their pets at this shelter, Mollica said. That is significant because some people experiencing homelessness opt not to stay at shelters downtown because they have been told they would have to part with their pets to do so.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working to update this developing story.