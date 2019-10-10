Austin’s new homeless officer moving to ‘consulting role’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The brand-new City of Austin Homeless Strategy Officer, Lori Pampilo Harris, will be moving to a consulting role.

In a letter sent to Mayor Steve Adler and City Councilmembers, Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales wrote, “Lori’s family obligations are such that she will be transitioning to a consultant role rather than a full-time employee role.”

“We appreciate the work Lori’s done thus far in this short amount of time, and we look forward to continuing to work with her. In her revised role, she will continue guiding us in matters surrounding homelessness,” Gonzalez wrote.

Pampilo Harris was hired in August and started working for the City of Austin in September 9th. She was on the job full-time for almost exactly one month. Before Austin Pampilo Harris was a Senior Advisor on Homelessness and Social Services to the Mayor of Orlando, Florida.

Her change in position comes as Austin is working to address homelessness in the city. It has continued to discuss homeless rules following community feedback after easing restrictions in July about where homeless people can sit, lie and camp. The city has also approved adding a multi-million dollar, 100-bed shelter in south Austin along Ben White Boulevard, which has also prompted a lawsuit from a nearby resident.

This local issue attracted statewide attention when Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the mayor at the beginning of the month, giving him a deadline of Nov. 1 to fix the city’s “homeless crisis” before he had state agencies step in. Mayor Steve Adler said in response he “welcome(s) the help and support.”

This story is developing and KXAN is working to update it. Tune in to KXAN News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more information.